China falls further in latest global gender relations rankings

China made little progress on gender relations in the past year, underscoring a decade-long trend that has seen other nations outpace the East Asian giant when it comes to improving the position of women, reported Caixin.

The country ranked 106th out of 153 nations in the World Economic Forum’s 2020 Global Gender Gap Report that was released Tuesday. That’s three places lower than last year and a dramatic slide from 2008, when China placed 57th on the list.

The annual report assigns participating countries an overall score depending on the state of their gender relations. A score of 1 indicates gender parity, while lower scores indicate that women are treated more poorly in comparison to men. The report also assigns scores on a host of subcategories based on the same metric.

China’s overall score of 0.676 fell far below the 0.877 attained by the highest-ranking nation, Iceland. Scandinavian nations occupied the top four positions, while the UK came 21st and the US 53rd. China’s position still slumped despite improving on last year’s scores in the fields of political empowerment, educational attainment, and economic participation and opportunity. The slide indicates that other countries’ performances are outstripping the world’s most populous nation.