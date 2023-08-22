China fiscal revenue slows

China’s fiscal revenue rose 11.5% in the first seven months of 2023 from the same period a year earlier, but was slower than the 13.3% rise posted for the first six months, official data showed, amid signs the economy is losing momentum, reports Reuters . Fiscal revenue totalled RMB 13.9 trillion ($1.92 trillion) from January-July, while fiscal expenditure grew 3.3% to RMB 15.2 trillion ($2.10 trillion), the finance ministry said in a statement on Monday.

In July, fiscal revenue rose 1.9% year on year, slowing from a 5.6% increase in June. Fiscal expenditure fell 0.8% in the same period, narrowing from a 2.5% decline a month earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on the ministry’s data.

The world’s second-largest economy grew at a sluggish pace in the second quarter amid weak demand both at home and abroad, prompting top leaders to promise further policy support and analysts to downgrade their growth forecasts for the year.