China forex reserves reach $3.205tn

China’s foreign exchange reserves rose more than expected in April, official data showed on Sunday, as the dollar fell against other major currencies, reports Reuters. The country’s foreign exchange reserves—the world’s largest—rose $21 billion to $3.205 trillion last month, compared with $3.192 trillion tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.184 trillion in March.
The yuan fell 0.63% against the dollar in April, while the dollar last month fell 0.94% against a basket of other major currencies. China held 66.76 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of April, rising from 66.50 million ounces at end-March.
The value of China’s gold reserves rose to $132.35 billion at the end of April from $131.65 billion at the end-March.
