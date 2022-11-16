China GDP growth expected to be 3.3% this year

The Chinese economy is on track to expand by 3.3% in real terms this year, according to the latest QUICK FactSet survey of private-sector analysts, indicating that growth will be much slower than anticipated and weigh on the global economy, reports Nikkei Asia . The updated forecast represents a 1.8-point downgrade from the estimates at the start of the year. China has an official annual growth target for gross domestic product set at around 5.5%.

The zero-COVID lockdowns in Shanghai in spring battered the national economy, and signs of recovery that emerged in summer have once again faltered.

In October, total retail sales fell 0.5% on the year, according to data released Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics. This is the first such contraction since May.