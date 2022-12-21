China growth outlook cut by World Bank

The World Bank has cut its China growth outlook for this year and next, citing the impact of the abrupt loosening of strict COVID-19 containment measures and persistent property sector weakness, reports Reuters . The Washington-based lender, in a report released on Tuesday, said it expected China’s economy to grow 2.7% in 2022, before recovering to 4.3% in 2023 as it reopens following the worst of the pandemic.

The bank’s expected expansion for 2022 would be well below the official target of around 5.5%. In September, the World Bank forecast China’s growth at 2.8% this year and 4.5% next year.

“China’s growth outlook is subject to significant risks, stemming from the uncertain trajectory of the pandemic, of how policies evolve in response to the COVID-19 situation, and the behavioral responses of households and businesses,” the bank said in its report.