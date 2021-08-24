China halts over 40 IPOs as it investigates law firm and broker

Chinese bourses have halted processing more than 40 initial public offering (IPO) plans in Shanghai and Shenzhen amid an investigation into four intermediaries in the deals including a law firm and a broker, according to exchange disclosures, reported Reuters.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange suspended more than 30 IPO plans on Aug. 18 slated for its ChiNext board, including a public share sale application from BYD’s semiconductor business, according to the official exchange filings.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange, meanwhile, has pressed the pause button on eight IPOs targeting the city’s tech-focused STAR Market since Aug. 19, exchange filings showed.

The companies attributed the halt to an investigation by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) into Tian Yuan Law Firm in Beijing, China Dragon Securities Co, CAREA Assets Appraisal Co and Zhongxingcai Guanghua Certified Public Accountants LLP.