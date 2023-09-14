China has massive shortfall in AI tech talent

China faces a shortage of millions of artificial intelligence professionals just as generative AI projects kick into full gear, reports Nikkei Asia . “Along with large tech companies, startups, financial firms and others are looking for superior AI talent,” said Angus Chen, head of AI staffing at Shanghai-based recruiting firm ManGo Associates. “Many candidates receive offers from multiple companies, and some have decided to go with another company even after we spent months preparing to connect them with a particular business.”

The most sought-after candidates are master’s or doctorate degree holders in their 30s whose resumes include stints at companies specializing in large language models, the cornerstone of generative AI. Skilled AI workers can earn RMB 1 million ($137,000) a year, and Chen said some recruits have received offers of more than RMB 3 million.

Since the spring, large tech groups and other companies have announced they will work on developing generative AI. Beijing has started issuing approvals for AI services to operate under rules implemented on Aug. 15.