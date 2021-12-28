China hits 1 trillion kw/h renewable energy generation

Annual cumulative renewable energy production in China has broken the 1 trillion kilowatt-hours barrier for the first time, leaping by a third year-on-year as the nation tries to meet its 2030 carbon goals, reports Caixin .

Electricity generated from renewable sources totaled 1.04 trillion kilowatt-hours during the first 11 months of this year, a 33% jump from 2020, according to data announced by the National Energy Administration (NEA) at a Friday briefing.

Wind power generation jumped 40.8% to 586.7 billion kilowatt-hours, solar energy rose 24.3% to 300.9 billion kilowatt-hours, and the biomass energy increased 23.4% to 148 billion kilowatt-hours, according to the data. In total, nearly 14% of total electricity generation this year was from renewable energy sources, up from about 12% of the same period last year.