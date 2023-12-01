China home sales decline in November

The decline in China’s home sales accelerated in November as buyers remained wary of the turmoil in the country’s real estate sector, reports Caixin . The value of new home sales among the 100 biggest real estate companies fell 29.6% from a year earlier to RMB 390.19 billion ($54.6 billion), according to preliminary data from China Real Estate Information Corp. on Thursday. That follows a 27.5% decline in October.

Sales were down 4.1% from a month earlier. The top 100 developers’ aggregate annual sales are expected to fall 15% from 2022, according to the report.

To stabilize the nation’s real estate market, authorities have issued a wide-ranging basket of policies to loosen buying curbs and lower down payment requirements. The government has signaled increased urgency to stop a downward spiral in the property sector from derailing growth and endangering financial stability.