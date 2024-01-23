China home sales expected to disappoint in January

China’s January home sales are expected to disappoint the market again, which could trigger a bearish outlook for the country’s property sector and the wider economy, analysts said, reports the South China Morning Post . Home sales in 30 major cities tracked by Chinese financial data provider Wind have dropped by 38% month on month and 10% year on year in the first three weeks of this month, according to analysis by financial brokerage CGS-CIMB Securities.

In China’s tier-two and tier-three cities, homes sales are expected to log a decline of 42% for the whole of January, compared with last month, with the new homes market suffering the biggest losses, CGS-CIMB said. Tier-one cities, meanwhile, might record a 21% month-on-month slide despite recent easing policies.

“These estimates – if realised – imply that the China property sector could approach our bear market scenario, in which we estimate that property sales in China could fall 10 to 15% this year, versus an initial base case of an about 5% decline,” said Raymond Cheng, CGS-CIMB’s managing director.