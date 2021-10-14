China home to new Intel unit HQ

Intel, the world’s largest semiconductor chip manufacturer by revenue, has set up a video business unit using China as its global headquarters, as the US tech giant eyes the country’s wide deployment of cameras and growing volume for video data, reports the South China Morning Post .

The Internet-of-Things (IoT) video business unit, established this year in Shanghai, is the first time Intel has headquartered a business division in the country, Chen Wei, vice-president of Intel’s IoT Group and head of the group’s China operations, said at the Intel IoT Executive & Solution Summit in Yinchuan on Tuesday.

“China is nearly a decade ahead of the world in terms of video businesses, as many … are still in the transformation from analogue to digital video,” said Chen, adding that the company’s experience in the country will help its global video expansion.

The increasing deployment of cameras recently, from security and surveillance usage to broader areas like retail, transport and manufacturing, has led to an explosion of video data over the past 10 years, Chen said.