China industrial output, consumer spending fall short

China’s industrial output and consumer spending have fallen short of expectations, fuelling doubts over the strength of the country’s rebound after it dismantled its zero-COVID policy, reports the Financial Times . Youth unemployment hit a record while a key measure of investment also lagged estimates, casting a shadow over the outlook for the world’s second-largest economy.

Industrial production added 5.6% last month from a year earlier, well below forecasts of a 10.6% rise. Retail sales expanded 18.4% year on year, also missing forecasts. The high rates of growth partly reflect a contrast with lockdowns last year in Shanghai, the country’s biggest city.

Tuesday’s data added to a growing sense that the economy had failed to fully recover following the removal of strict anti-COVID curbs late last year, with a lingering property crisis and concerns over trade activity also clouding the outlook.