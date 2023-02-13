China inflation rising

Inflation in China accelerated in January as the world’s second-largest economy emerged from almost three years of strict COVID-19 controls, reports The Wall Street Journal . Economists expect China’s reopening to put pressure on prices at home and around the world this year, though the impact probably won’t be enough to prevent a gradual slowdown in global inflation as higher interest rates cool economic growth.

China’s consumer prices in January were up 2.1% from a year earlier, the country’s National Bureau of Statistics said Friday, accelerating from December’s 1.8% annual rate but slightly below the 2.2% expected by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Beijing ditched its zero-tolerance approach to COVID-19 in December, an abrupt reversal that came at the end of a year in which economic growth was hammered by sporadic lockdowns as the government wrestled to control fast-spreading variants of the virus.