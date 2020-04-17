China job listings tumble by 27% in first quarter

The coronavirus outbreak is severely weakening China’s job market, with the number of new positions on offer shrinking by 27% in the first quarter of the year, led by recruitment cuts among exporters and foreign enterprises, a study from China’s Peking University shows, reported the South China Morning Post.

The study, which tracked 23 million new job posts on Chinese recruitment site Zhaopin.com, is a fresh warning about China’s economic future, including its role in the global economy and prospects for young jobseekers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Peking University study, which was released this week, showed that recruitment ads in China’s entertainment and services sector fell by more than 40% from a year earlier, followed by smaller declines in education, sports, information technology and finance.

Small businesses are China’s biggest job creators, but the study showed fewer were hiring in the first quarter.