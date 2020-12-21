China keeps benchmark loan rate unchanged for eighth straight month

China kept its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans unchanged at its December fixing on Monday, as expected, although improving economic fundamentals have raised speculation about a rate hike next year, reported the South China Morning Post.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept unchanged at 3.85%, while the five-year LPR remained at 4.65%, confirmed the People’s Bank of China (PBOC). For the year, the one-year LPR was down a total 30 basis points of rate cuts, and the five-year rate was cut by 15 basis points of two cuts in 2020, said the SCMP.

“Commercial banks left the loan prime rate on hold. But with China’s leadership eyeing a gradual withdrawal of policy support, we think the PBOC will start to hike its policy rates next year,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics.