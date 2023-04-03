China launches cybersecurity review of Micron products

China’s cyberspace regulator will conduct a cybersecurity review of products sold in the country by US memory chip manufacturer Micron Technology, the regulator said on Friday, reports Reuters . The move, which comes amid a spat over chip technology between Washington and Beijing, is aimed at protecting the security of the supply chain for critical information infrastructure, prevent hidden risks and safeguard national security, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in a brief statement.

In a statement to Reuters, Micron said it was aware of the announcement and was “in communication with the CAC and are cooperating fully.” It added that it stands by the security of its products and commitments to customers.

The US has imposed a series of export controls on chipmaking technology to China for fear it could be used to produce chips for applications such as artificial intelligence which could be used by China’s military, and blacklisted a number of China’s largest chip firms, including Micron rival Yangtze Memory Technologies Co Ltd.