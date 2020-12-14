China lays out steps towards climate targets at UN summit

China vowed to nearly triple its wind and solar capacity during the next decade, as President Xi Jinping joined other world leaders at a UN climate summit focused on new emissions targets, reported the Financial Times.

Xi’s statement was the most consequential at a virtual summit that included more than 70 heads of state, hosted by Boris Johnson, the UK prime minister, and French president Emmanuel Macron to mark the fifth anniversary of the Paris climate accord.

President Xi’s appearance was the most anticipated, said the FT, as he pledged China would cut its carbon intensity, which measures emissions relative to gross domestic product, by more than 65% by 2030. This was an increase from its previous goal of 60-65%.



It would also increase wind and solar installed capacity to 1200GW by 2030, Xi said, up from 415GW at the end of 2019. “China always honors its commitments,” he said. “We will promote greener economic and social development in all aspects.”