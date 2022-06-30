China lifts ban on new user registration for some apps

Three popular apps placed under review by China’s cyberspace regulator announced the resumption of new user registrations on Wednesday, the latest sign that the regulator’s years-long cybersecurity probe is coming to an end, reports Nikkei Asia .

The app of online recruitment services company Kanzhun and two apps of the logistics platform Full Truck Alliance—Yunmanman and Huochebang—said they would resume new user registrations on Wednesday.

“In the past year, the company has seriously cooperated with the national network security review, taken the security issues found in the review seriously and carried out comprehensive rectification,” Full Truck Alliance said in a statement published on its official Weibo account on Wednesday.