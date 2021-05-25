China lifts soft cap on wind and solar power

Cementing the government’s support for the increased use of renewable energy, Chinese policymakers have not set an upper limit on how much new wind and solar power capacity can be added to the grid this year, reported Caixin.

The National Energy Administration (NEA) announced last week that China, already the world’s leading producer of solar energy, aims to install at least 90 gigawatts (GW) of new wind and solar capacity by the end of 2021.

Having added around 120 GW last year, with a two-thirds to one-third split between solar and wind respectively, experts say that the policy may result in China adding between 100-140 GW of new capacity by the end of this year.

Previous policies of announcing wind and solar subsidies, rather than minimum new capacity targets, have resulted in an effective cap on the amount of new capacity added.