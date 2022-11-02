China limits celebrity endorsements of certain products

Chinese celebrities have been banned from endorsing a clutch of health and education services, signaling a new phase in Xi Jinping’s campaign to overhaul the country’s corporate and social landscape, reports the Financial Times . The rules, which ban entertainers and influencers from backing the products via social media, television commercials, live-streams and interviews, will constrict the lucrative world of star endorsements.

Private tutoring and health foods, as well as tobacco products, healthcare and medical equipment are among the targeted industries, according to a notice issued by Beijing’s top market regulator, the State Administration for Market Regulation, along with six other government agencies.

“Celebrities should consciously practice socialist core values ​​in their advertising endorsement activities,” the rules stated. “Activities should conform to social morals and traditional virtues.”