China lockdowns slowing iPhone development timeline

Apple has told its suppliers to speed up iPhone development after China’s strict COVID-19 lockdowns hampered schedule for at least one of the new phones, reports Nikkei Asia .

Lockdowns due to China’s zero-COVID policy led iPhone assembler Pegatron Corp to suspend operations at its Shanghai and Kunshan plants earlier this year.

Financial hub Shanghai remains largely paralysed by a city-wide lockdown, which is now in its seventh week, while Beijing has ramped up quarantine efforts.