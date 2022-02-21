China looks to shore up services sector

China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), along with 13 other central government agencies, has issued policies to assist the country’s services sector as it deals with fallout from the pandemic. The policies include tax reliefs and fiscal compensations, in addition to prohibiting unbridled disease control measures, reports Caixin . The measures are contained in a 10-page policy paper released on Friday.

The policies come at a time when China’s services sector, particularly medium and small businesses in catering, retail, tourism and entertainment industries, has been hit hard by some local governments’ excessive one-size-fits-all measures to contain the Covid-19 virus in scattered outbreaks across the country.

Zhao Chenxin, secretary-general of the NDRC, said at a press conference Friday that the support policies are a response to the service sector’s “vocal appeal” to the government to adopt an approach of “fighting the virus with precision.”