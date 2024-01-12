China main force behind renewables surge

A rapid surge in the rollout of renewable energy last year has put the world within reaching distance of a goal to triple global capacity by 2030, the International Energy Agency said, after China drove a 50% increase, reports the Financial Times . But the UN-agreed target as part of a package of measures remains far off what is required to limit global warming to 1.5C since pre-industrial times, the IEA has previously warned.

It calculated that the recent UN climate summit agreement would reduce the energy-related emissions gap between the current trajectory and a 1.5C increase by only about a third by 2030, in a report released at COP28 in Dubai.

Almost 200 countries agreed last month to triple renewable capacity to at least 11,000 gigawatts by 2030 and double the average annual rate of energy efficiency improvements to 4% until 2030, as well as to reduce methane emissions, in an effort to curb global warming.