China Mobile parent to increase stake

China Mobile Communications Group, the parent company of China Mobile, is planning to boost its holdings in the wireless carrier by purchasing up to RMB 5 billion ($789 million) of its Shanghai-traded shares, reports Bloomberg . China Mobile is the country’s largest mobile carrier by sales. On Friday, China Mobile Communications bought about RMB 710 million of shares, representing a 0.058% stake in China Mobile, according to the filing.

China Mobile Communications Group intends to buy RMB 3 billion to RMB 5 billion of the listed firm’s A shares by the end of this year, according to a filing with the Shanghai stock exchange Sunday. The company didn’t specify a purchase price for the shares.

The proposed stake increase demonstrates China Mobile Communications’ confidence in China Mobile’s future development and recognition of its long-term investment value, according to the exchange filing. The move will also boost investor confidence in the company, it said.