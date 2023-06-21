China NEV purchase tax breaks to continue until 2027

China on Wednesday announced an extension of a purchase tax break on new energy vehicles (NEVs), a new pillar of the economy whose muted recovery has seen market watchers calling for more stimulus, reports Reuters . The purchase tax on NEVs bought between January 1, 2024 and the end of 2025 will be exempted, with the amount of exemption not exceeding RMB 30,000 ($4,168), the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

The tax on NEVs purchased between 2026-2027 will be halved, the ministry said.

The current policy allows purchase tax exemption on NEVs, which include all-battery electric vehicles (EVs), plug-in petrol-electric hybrids and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles, until the end of 2023.