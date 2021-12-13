China now has over 300 gigawatts of wind power capacity

China’s grid-connected wind power capacity has broken the 300 gigawatt barrier, a number double that of levels five years ago, reports Bloomberg . The sector accounts for around 13% of the country’s total installed power capacity, up 0.3% from the end of 2020, a report said, citing figures from the National Energy Administration. Electricity generated by wind power accounts for about 7.5% of China’s overall power use, a 1.3% increase year-on-year.

China is aggressively expanding its renewable-energy supply, with the country’s leader Xi Jinping pledging to make the country carbon neutral by 2060 after reaching peak emissions in 2030.

Top leaders at a key meeting charting economic policies for the next year vowed to beef up mechanisms to encourage carbon emission reduction, such as an exemption of consumption of newly added renewable energy from the country’s total energy use control.