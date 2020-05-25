China on track with agricultural commitments in phase one deal: USTR

China has continued making progress on implementing agriculture-related provisions in the two sides’ phase-one trade deal signed in January, two US government agencies said, even as tensions have escalated between the pair in other areas, reported Caixin.

Multiple US agriculture products, including blueberries and barley and other forage related products, as well as California Hass avocados, can now be exported to China, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and US Trade Representative’s (USTR) office jointly announced Thursday.

In recent weeks China has also expanded its lists of US facilities eligible to export beef, pork, poultry, seafood, dairy and infant formula products to China, the statement said.

“China is a market of tremendous potential for US agriculture and these actions will help US exporters expand their sales there,” said US Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. “We look forward to continued cooperative work with China on implementation of phase one commitments, and immediate increases in US exports of all manner of agricultural products.”