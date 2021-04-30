China opens state-owned satellite internet company

Xiong’an New Area, a new development zone 100 kilometers south of Beijing in Hebei province, became the home of a newly established state-owned satellite company as China ramps up efforts to build its own satellite internet to compete with Elon Musk’s Starlink and Amazon’s similar project, reported Caixin.

China Satellite Network Groupis the first state-owned enterprise controlled by the central government to be headquartered in Xiong’an. China Satellite Network will be responsible for the overall planning and operation of satellite internet construction as part of a new infrastructure plan published by the National Development and Reform Commission in April 2020.

“China has been slow in satellite internet,” a researcher in the field told Caixin. “Others have started to run, so we can’t wait. After all, orbit and spectrum resources are limited.”