China orders 25 tech giants to fix raft of problems

China ordered 25 technology companies to carry out internal inspections as part of a campaign to root out illegal online activity, reported Bloomberg.

The Ministry of Industry Information Technology told its largest internet and hardware companies including Alibaba and Tencent on Friday to carry out internal reviews and fix issues ranging from data security to consumer rights protection. The Internet Society of China, acting on behalf of the MIIT, separately ordered the twin giants and 10 other businesses Wednesday to step up data security protections including the export of key information.

The internet industry regulator said Monday it was beginning a six-month campaign against illegal online activity. Days later, it told Tencent and 13 others to address problems related to pop-ups within their apps. The crackdown is the latest move by Beijing to rein in the country’s internet leaders in areas from antitrust to data security and ride-hailing.