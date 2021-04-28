China outlines tougher privacy protection rules for big tech

China is considering new rules requiring large internet companies to set up independent bodies to supervise their handling of personal data in a continuing push to expand privacy protection, reported Caixin.

A draft of the country’s first personal information protection law was submitted Monday to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s top legislature, for a second of three reviews, state media reported.

Developing the Law on the Protection of Personal Information is among the top tasks of China’s lawmakers this year, said Caixin. If the legislation passes, the eight-chapter law would provide overarching protection for China’s 940 million internet users, who are increasingly concerned about their data security.