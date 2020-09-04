China plans new policies to develop domestic semiconductor industry

China is planning a set of new government policies to develop its domestic semiconductor industry and counter restrictions imposed by the administration of US President Donald Trump, reported Bloomberg.

The Chinese government is preparing broad support for so-called third-generation semiconductors for the five years through 2025, the report added.

Measures to bolster research, education and financing for the industry have been added to a draft of China’s fourteenth five-year plan, according to the report. It said that the plan will be presented to the country’s top leaders in October.

The Bloomberg report comes amid increasing US-China tensions over the handling of the coronavirus outbreak, the ongoing trade war between the two countries, China’s imposition of a national security law on Hong Kong and the subsequent end to Hong Kong’s special status under US law by Trump.