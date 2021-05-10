China posts rapid trade growth in April as recovery races ahead

China extended its impressive trade performance in April, with exports unexpectedly accelerating and import growth hitting a decade high, reported Reuters.

Exports in dollar terms surged 32.3% from a year earlier to $263.92 billion, China’s General Administration of Customs said on Friday, beating analysts’ forecast of 24.1% and the 30.6% growth reported in March.

“China’s export growth again surprised on the upside,” said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, adding that two factors – the booming US economy and the COVID-19 crisis in India, causing some orders to shift to China – likely contributed to the strong export growth.

“We expect China’s export growth will stay strong into the second half of this year, as the two factors above will likely continue to favor Chinese manufacturers. Exports will be a key pillar for growth in China this year.”