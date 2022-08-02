China publishes carbon peak plan

Seven industrial sectors in China have been assigned targets to reduce energy consumption and boost recycling to reach peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030, reports the South China Morning Post .

Industrial enterprises with annual revenue of RMB 20 million ($2.9 million) or more have been ordered to reduce their energy consumption by 13.5% by 2025 compared with 2020 levels, according to a joint plan published on Monday by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) along with the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

By 2030, the aim is to establish a modern industrial system with “high efficiency, green, circular and low-carbon characteristics”, the plan noted.