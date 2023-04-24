China pumping $7bn into chip supply chain

Chinese chipmaking suppliers and state-backed funds plan to spend an estimated RMB 50 billion ($7.26 billion) to strengthen the domestic supply chain as the US curbs tech exports, reports Nikkei Asia . “We cannot avoid decoupling in semiconductors,” Chiu Tzu-Yin, president of state-backed wafer giant National Silicon Industry Group (NSIG), said at a chip supply chain conference hosted in Guangzhou for two days through Wednesday. “This will be the greatest opportunity for Chinese enterprises that make production machinery and materials.”

As imports of foreign-made chipmaking machines have slowed due to US restrictions, Chinese companies that produce chipmaking equipment and materials have gained visibility, aided by subsidies and investment under the auspices of the government’s Made in China 2025 initiative.

About 35% of Chinese semiconductor factories used domestic equipment in 2022, up from 21% in 2021, Chinese media report. Domestic players have won nearly half of all public bids for equipment by leading chipmakers here so far in 2023, a Chinese brokerage reports.