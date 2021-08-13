China redoubles efforts to regulate smart vehicle data after Tesla EV recall

China plans to strengthen the management of smart vehicles’ automated driving functions and the control of the vast troves of data generated by these cars, according to proposed new regulations announced on Wednesday by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), reported the South China Morning Post.

Connected vehicle makers—including Tesla and a number of domestic carmakers – that offer automated driving assistance and other autopilot capabilities must “clearly inform” about their vehicles’ functions and performance limitations, as well as driver responsibilities and other important data.

These carmakers should also bolster safety measures for their vehicles, according to the proposed new regulations.

Data security, a major concern for China’s regulators, must also be buttressed so that personal information and other sensitive data generated in the country remains stored within its borders, according to the MIIT. It said data that needs to be exported abroad must pass a security assessment, reiterating previous regulations.