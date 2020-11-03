China rejects Australia’s appeal to remove barley import tariff: Reuters

China has rejected Australia’s appeal to scrap a tariff on its barley exports, two sources told Reuters, all but closing the door on a trade worth about A$1.5 billion ($1.05 billion) in 2018.

The rejection comes after Australia sought a formal review over duties totalling 80.5% that China imposed this year, citing as grounds subsidies and dumping, activities that Australia has denied, reported Reuters.

“We were informed last week that the application was unsuccessful,” said one Australian government source, who sought anonymity as he is not authorized to speak to the media. “We are extremely disappointed, but not surprised.”

Its rejection will force Australian farmers to sell barley to the domestic livestock industry at prices less than sales to China would have earned.