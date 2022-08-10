China reveals autonomous public transport guidelines

China has drafted new guidelines for the commercial use of fully autonomous vehicles in public transport, helping pave the way for the development and deployment of new fleets of self-driving taxis, buses and trucks nationwide, reports the South China Morning Post .

The country’s Ministry of Transport, which published the draft guidelines on Monday, said in a statement that the rules would enable the country “to adapt to the development of autonomous driving technologies and encourage the regulated application of self-driving vehicles for transport services, while ensuring safety.” Transport authorities are soliciting public opinion on the draft rules through September 7.

Under the draft guidelines, autonomous buses will be allowed to operate in closed routes, while self-driving taxis would run on roads with light and controlled traffic conditions. Driverless transport of goods will be allowed in certain areas, but these vehicles will be prohibited from carrying hazardous items such as explosives.