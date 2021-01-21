China sanctions Trump officials including Mike Pompeo

Beijing has imposed sanctions against several former Trump administration officials, including outgoing US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, accusing them of having “seriously violated” China’s sovereignty, reported the Financial Times.

The Chinese foreign ministry said it was targeting 28 individuals, including Matthew Pottinger, the former deputy national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, Trump’s national security adviser until Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th US president on Wednesday, and John Bolton, one of his predecessors in the top security position, reported the FT.

“Over the past few years, some anti-China politicians in the US … have executed a series of crazy moves which have gravely interfered in China’s internal affairs,” the Chinese foreign ministry said.

The sanctioned former officials and their families would be barred from entering mainland China as well as the territories of Hong Kong and Macau, it said, and companies and institutions associated with the 28 targets would be restricted from conducting business with China.