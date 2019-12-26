China says it is in close touch with US on trade deal signing

China says it is in close touch with the United States on a trade deal signing ceremony, after US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a ceremony to sign the recently struck Phase 1 trade deal, reported Reuters.

“Both sides’ economic and trade teams are in close communication about detailed arrangements for the deal’s signing and other follow-up work,” said foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a daily briefing on Wednesday, but did not provide a specific date.

United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Dec. 13 that representatives from both countries would sign the Phase 1 trade deal agreement in the first week of January.