China says US relations at a ‘deadlock’ in high-level talks

China accused the US of treating it as an “imaginary enemy” and said relations were mired in a dangerous “deadlock”, as the two countries held their second top-level meeting since President Joe Biden took office, reported the Financial Times.

Xie Feng, vice foreign minister, said Washington wanted to “reignite a sense of national purpose by establishing China as an imaginary enemy” and urged it to change what he called its “extremely dangerous China policy”.

His comments came during meetings with Wendy Sherman, US deputy secretary of state, in the first face-to-face encounter between top US and Chinese officials since their respective top officials sparred in Alaska in March. Sherman also met Wang Yi, the Chinese foreign minister.

“China-US relations are currently at a deadlock and face serious difficulties,” Xie said, according to the Chinese foreign ministry. Xie also gave Sherman a list of demands including the relaxation of visa and other restrictions on Chinese officials and journalists, as well as dropping a US extradition request for Meng Wanzhou, a senior Huawei executive who remains in Canada pending the result of a court case.