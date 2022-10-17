China sees quickest inflation rate rise in 2 years

China’s consumer prices rose at their fastest rate in over two years in September, data showed on Friday, just days ahead of a key leadership meeting where the sputtering economy will top the agenda, reports Nikkei Asia . The fresh inflation figures came as China’s central bank chief pledged on Friday to step up support for the world’s second-largest economy as it grapples with the impact of a global slowdown and Beijing’s zero-COVID policy, which forced repeated lockdowns in major cities that hurt consumer spending and production.

The faltering economy, which narrowly avoided a contraction in the second quarter, will be a key theme as China’s national congress kicks off Sunday in a twice-a-decade convention that picks the country’s new leadership and decides policy goals for the next five years.

On Friday, official figures showed China’s consumer price index rose 2.8% from a year ago following a 2.5% rise in August, according to figures from the National Bureau of Statistics.