China semiconductor output down overall in H1

China’s reported integrated circuit (IC) output was up 5.7% in June compared with last year but remained down in the first six months of 2023 as the country’s semiconductor industry continues to struggle with economic headwinds and escalating trade restrictions from the US and its trade allies, reports the South China Morning Post . Production of ICs in June totalled 32.2 billion units, marking a recovery from the same period last year, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday.

In contrast, June 2022 had reportedly seen chip output fall by over 10% to 28.8 billion units as China’s stringent zero-COVID-19 policies, as well as the war in Ukraine and high global inflation, plagued the industry.

Despite a strong month, the data showed that the output of ICs for the first half of the year was still down 3% from the same period last year, totalling 161.7 billion units.