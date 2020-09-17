China sends satellites into space in first sea-based commercial launch

China has successfully sent nine satellites into orbit in its first commercial launch of a rocket from a platform at sea, reported Reuters.

The satellites, one of which belonged to video-sharing platform Bilibili, were deployed by a Long March 11 rocket from the Yellow Sea on Tuesday, Chinese state media reported.

The Long March 11, designed to be deployed quickly and from mobile launch sites such as a ship, is mainly used to carry small satellites. The rocket made its first sea launch in June last year.

“Sea launch platforms will increase the number of China’s launch areas, improve launch efficiency, and make launches safer and more flexible,” the official People’s Daily cited Li Zongli, director of the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, as saying.