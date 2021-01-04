China senior diplomat says US relations at ‘new crossroads’

China’s relationship with the United States has reached a “new crossroads” and could get back on the right track following a period of “unprecedented difficulty”, senior diplomat Wang Yi said in official comments published on Saturday, reported Reuters.

Wang, China’s state councillor and foreign minister, said in a joint interview with Xinhua news agency and other state media outlets that recent US policies towards China had harmed the interests of both countries and brought huge dangers to the world.

But there was now an opportunity for the two sides to “open a new window of hope” and begin a new round of dialogue, he said. Last month, Wang said he hoped the election of Biden would allow US China policy to “return to objectivity and rationality”.

“We know some people in the United States are apprehensive about China’s rapid development, but the most sustainable leadership is to constantly move forward yourself, rather than block the development of other countries,” he said.