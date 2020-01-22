China sentences former Interpol President to 13.5 years for bribery

A Chinese court sentenced a senior police official who had headed Interpol to 13.5 years in prison for bribery, more than a year after he disappeared while still holding the international position, reported the Wall Street Journal.

Meng Hongwei told the No. 1 Intermediate People’s Court in the port city of Tianjin that he wouldn’t appeal the prison sentence or a RMB 2 million ($290,000) fine, according to a statement posted Tuesday on the court’s website.

Meng’s appointment as the first Chinese president of Interpol in 2016 had reflected his nation’s growing global stature.

During a half-day trial in Tianjin in June, Meng confessed to taking advantage of his long career in Chinese law enforcement to receive money and goods totaling $2.1 million between 2005 and 2017 in return for favors. During that period, he had held a series of official titles, including vice minister of public security and director of the maritime police.