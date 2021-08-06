China sets goals to make citizens fitter and sports industry bigger by 2025

China has issued a national fitness plan that sets ambitious goals for the proportion of residents exercising regularly to reach 38.5%, and the sports industry to be worth RMB 5 trillion ($773.6 billion) by 2025, reported Caixin.

The plan was issued Tuesday by the State Council, China’s Cabinet, as Chinese athletes continued to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where they lead the gold medal tally. The plan spans from 2021 to 2025 and is the latest of its kind to promote exercise and physical health, as well as give the sports industry a boost.

The aim to have 38.5% of the population exercising regularly by 2025 is an increase of 1.3% compared with the previous five-year period. Combined with other goals, such as making more than two sports instructors on average available to every 1,000 residents, the size of the sports industry will reach RMB 5 trillion at the same time.