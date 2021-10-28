China sheds light on emissions peak plan

China’s cabinet has revealed a new action plan to peak the nation’s carbon emissions by 2030, listing objectives that need to be met in phases to achieve the reduction in carbon intensity, reports Caixin . The State Council plan highlights 10 fields where actions need to be taken, including green and low-carbon energy transition and the industry sector, while reiterating the targets of an 18% cut in carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP—also known as “CO2 emissions intensity”—by 2025 from the 2020 level, and a 65% cut in such intensity by 2030 compared with the 2005 level.

The document was issued just two days after the Communist Party’s Central Committee and the State Council jointly released “working guidance” for reaching carbon neutrality over the coming decades, laying out general plans for different segments of the country’s economy and a transition away from fossil fuels. The documents also come days before the UN Climate Conference of the Parties (COP26).

Earlier this month, Premier Li Keqiang noted at a meeting of the national energy committee that the country should set a phased timetable and a roadmap to bring its carbon emissions to a peak. In September last year, Chinese leader Xi Jinping announced China would peak its carbon emissions by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2060.