China signals coronavirus under control with resumption of parliament on May 22

Beijing announced the date for its long-delayed annual legislative session on Wednesday, after the first disruption of China’s most important political event for decades, in a display of confidence that the new coronavirus outbreak is under control, reported the South China Morning Post.

The decision, passed by the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, said the annual general assembly session of the NPC, China’s parliament, will kick off on May 22, was reported by state news agency Xinhua, which attributed the delay to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mainland China reported 22 new infections of Covid-19, bringing total infections to 82,858 as of Tuesday. There were no new deaths reported, leaving the total death toll at 4,633.