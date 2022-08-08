China softens flight suspension rules

China shortened the length of suspensions for inbound airline flights that carry passengers infected with COVID-19, the latest sign the nation may be ready to ease virus-control measures for international travelers, reports Bloomberg .

Authorities changed the so-called circuit-breaker mechanism for airline bans, cutting to one week the period that incoming flights will be suspended if they carry five COVID-positive passengers, or 4% of the total, according to a statement posted on website of Civil Aviation Administration of China. Flights that arrive with 8% of passengers infected will be halted for two weeks.

The change, starting Sunday, is aimed at promoting personnel exchanges between China and foreign countries, and foreign exchange and cooperation, while “scientifically and accurately” achieving epidemic prevention and control, according to the statement.