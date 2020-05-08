China starts campaign to help new graduates find jobs as economy slumps

Beijing has kicked off a campaign to help graduates entering the labor market as the country faces growing pressure to reboot the sagging economy and tackle unemployment, reported the South China Morning Post.

Ten initiatives were announced to find jobs for this year’s 8.74 million new graduates in an online launch on Wednesday by officials from the labor, education, human resources, and industry and information technology ministries.

The “100-day” campaign – highlighting the urgency for young people to find work – includes more graduate degree programs for universities, hiring an extra 400,000 graduates as teachers, expanding army enlistment, increased hiring by state-owned enterprises, more subsidies for small businesses, and encouraging graduates to start their own businesses.

Cheng Yuhong, an associate professor of economics at Jinan University in Guangzhou, said the coronavirus pandemic had hit China hard and would make it tough for Beijing to maintain a stable job market. “In a globalised world, it is difficult for China to escape unscathed even though the Chinese government has tried various means to keep the economy going,” Cheng said.